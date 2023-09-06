On Aug. 17, Nancy Lee Bisesi (née Downs) of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by children Linda Dardozzi, Tony (Sandy) Bisesi, Sal (Danielle) Bisesi and Bill (Donna) Bisesi; grandchildren Gina Dardozzi, Melissa Parrino, Nick (Taylor) Bisesi, Megan (Kevin) Elko, Amanda (Steve) Girardi, Kelsea (Brent) Brauer, Brittany (Mark) Adjoodani, Nicholas Ritko and Dominick Bisesi; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband August M. Bisesi; and parents William Downs and Josephine Albright Downs.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.