On March 30, Nancy Natkin (née Dawson) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by sons Dan (Rachel) Natkin and Michael (Karen) Natkin; stepdaughter Leigh (Rob) Harrell-Williams; and grandchildren Abbie, Jacob, Stewart and Ethan. She was predeceased by parents Gladys and Earl Dawson.

Contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 and Temple Adas Shalom, 8 N. Earlton Road, Ext, Havre De Grace, MD 21078.