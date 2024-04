On March 14, Nancy Unterman (née Hersh) of Elkridge at 44. She is survived by husband Gabe Unterman; daughters Sophia Unterman and Lillian Unterman; brother Brad (Amy) Hersh; parents Arlene and Michael Hersh; siblings-in-law Josh Unterman and Mandi (Szymon) Poplawski; and mother-in-law Donna Unterman (partner Ray Abrams). The world is a better place because she was in it.

Contributions may be sent to the animal focused charity or a children’s mental health organization of your choice.