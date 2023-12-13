On Nov. 28, Naomi Lee Kochen (née Abramowitz) of Columbia at 73. She is survived by husband Donald Kochen; daughters Michelle (Richard) Scott and Karen (Andrew) Silverman; grandchildren Madelyn Scott, Molly Scott, Lucas Silverman and Arya Silverman; as well as many cousins and countless friends. She was predeceased by sister Grace Abramowitz and parents Frances and Abraham Abramowitz. She will be remembered dearly as a kind and caring person. She always lifted those around her with her generous and thoughtful spirit.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.