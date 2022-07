On June 27, Naomi M. Seidel (née Lazarus) of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by children Barbara (John) Phipps and Stephen (Sue) Seidel; grandchildren Caitlyn Seidel and Tony Phipps; nieces and nephews Sylvia (Chuck) Duke, Linda (Ken) Hoydic, Barry (Marilyn) Lazarus and Mark (Lynn) Lazarus; cousins Jerry (Hazel) Lazarus, Jeffrey Lazarus, Arthur (Beth) Lazarus, Marvin (Ida) Kaminetz and Roz (David) Kaminetz-Hill; also by many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Floyd C. Seidel; grandson Corey Seidel; siblings Arnold (Carolyn) Lazarus, Sylvan Lazarus and Edmund (Selma) Lazarus; and parents Anna and Samuel Lazarus.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.