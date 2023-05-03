On April 23, Naomi Parker (née Rodman) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by children Steven (Reka) Parker and David (Sharon) Parker; brother Harold (Jane) Rodman; grandchildren Brie (Mark) Simone, Brooke (Matt) Viens, Nicholas Parker, Drew Parker, Eva Parker, Aden Parker, Brett (Hannah) Parker, Kimberly Parker and Hallie Parker; and great-grandchildren Zev Simone, Leo Simone, Nellie Simone and Miles Parker. She was predeceased by husband Dr. William Parker; children Denise (Ronald) Scheinberg and Betsy Jean Parker; sister Evelyn London; and parents Maurice and Ida Rodman.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish National Fund, 42 East 69th St., New York, NY 10021.