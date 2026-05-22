Natalie Rita Sperling Messer (nee Goldberg), of Baltimore passed away on April 8 at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving sons, Carl (Arlene) Sperling, M.D., Ira Sperling, and Stuart (Marci) Sperling; adoring grandchildren, Michael (Jodi) Sperling, Scott Sperling, M.D. (Martha Ziemer), Marni (Matthew) Davenport, and Mitchell Sperling (fiancée, Allison Friedman); and cherished great grandchildren, Zoey Sperling, Camden Sperling, and Elliott Sperling. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands, Melvin Sperling and Ronald Messer; devoted siblings, Sylvan Goldberg and Florine Jacobson; and dear parents, Mary and Eli Goldberg.