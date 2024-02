On Feb. 1, Natalie Sugarman of Hunt Valley at 87. She is survived by sons H. Mark (Lee Ann) Sugarman and Michael (Ilyse) Sugarman; grandchildren Andrew Sugarman, Eric Sugarman, Lauren Sugarman and Sara Sugarman; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Sylvan Sugarman; sister Fradell (John C. “Mac”) McCullough; and parents Israel and Molly Feit.

