On Dec. 6, Natalie Yaffe (née Kerxton) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by husband Norman Yaffe; children Laurie Yaffe and Jason Yaffe; siblings Wendy Kerxton, Steven Kerxton and David (Gail) Kerxton; grandchildren Jessica (Ira) Miller, Joshua Shevitz and Abigail Yaffe; and great-grandchildren Jackson Miller and Kayden Miller. Natalie was predeceased by granddaughter Kaylee Shevitz; sister Harriet Kerxton; and parents Marian and Severn Kerxton.

Contributions may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.