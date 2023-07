On June 22, Natan Mikityanskiy of Baltimore at 86. He is survived by wife Svetlana Mikityanskaya; children Aleksandr Mikityanskiy (Marina Logova) and Yelena Rostovtseva; brother Yakov Mikityanskiy (Tatyana Mikityanskaya); grandchildren Arthur (Alina) Rostovstev, Natalea Rostovtseva and Elizabeth Mary Rostovtseva; and great-grandchild Artem. He was predeceased by brother Leonid Mikityanskiy (Alla Mikityankskaya).

