On Oct. 26, Myra Elayne Nathan of Owings Mills at 66. She was the wife of 41 years to her husband Alan Gerry Nathan. She is also survived by siblings Phyllis Woolford (Rick Sieminski) and Steve (late Rosalyn) Steinhorn and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by parents Leonard and Ethel Steinhorn.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.