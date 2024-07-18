On July 9, Nathan Sefret of Baltimore at 97. He is survived by children Sheri (Edward) Whelpley and Shawn Sefret (Abby Weinstock); brother Jerome (Janet) Sefret; sister-in-law Marilyn Sefret; and grandchildren Jackie Whelpley, Matthew Whelpley, Shayna Sefret, Aliza Sefret and Hannah Sefret. He was predeceased by wife Vivian Sefret (née Bernstein); siblings Julius Sefret and Miriam (Nathan) Caplan; and parents Morris and Rose Sefret.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.