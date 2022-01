On Dec. 31, Miriam Nathanson of Towson at 103. She is survived by children Edward (Kelly) Nathanson and Andrew (late Nancy) Nathanson; daughter-in-law Robin (Louis) Suess; and granddaughter Bonnie (Jerry) Hudson. She was predeceased by husband Hyman Nathanson.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.