On May 2, Naum Shkolik of Pikesville at 77. He is survived by wife Mara Taskin; daughter Bella (Boris) Fooksman; grandchildren Jenna Fooksman and Sophie Fooksman; and cousin Adel Nieshtad. He was predeceased by parents Joseph and Rosa Shkolnik and sister Alla Shkolnik.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.