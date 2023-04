On April 2, Ned Hoffman Hiller of Baltimore at 76. He is survived by children Ryan Hiller (Jennifer Martenot) and Josh Hiller; siblings Rick Hiller, David Hiller, Wendy Currier and Robert Hiller. He was predeceased by wife Gail Hiller (née Pomerantz) and parents Pearl and Simon Hiller.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, Hatzalah of Baltimore, Ner Israel Rabbinical College or the charity of your choice.