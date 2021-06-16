On May 26, Herbert Neftel of Enterprise, Ala., at 94. He is survived by stepchildren Patricia (late Tom) McDaniel, Theresa (Maurice) Cecchini, Mary Margaret (Bill) Parsons, Jeanne Turner (late Dennis) McKenna, Richard Hodges and James Hodges; nieces and nephews Jeffrey Lissy, Joan, Tony and Dominic Dagradi and Janice and Allan Scherr; and many other nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wives Sonia Neftel (née Goldstein) and Mary Hodges Neftel (née Fitzgerald) and stepson Thomas Hodges.