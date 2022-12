On November 7, Nelli Pesochina (née Treptina) of Baltimore at 83. She is survived by her daughter, Inna Pesochina (Aleksander Grigorgav), and her sister, Charna Pesochina; in addition to grandchildren Marina Pesochina and Alina Grigoryeva; cherished great-grandchildren Nicole, Jason and Jaden; niece Mariana (Mark) Glager; grand-niece Lena Glager; and grand-nephew Paul Glager. She was predeceased by her husband, Yuriy Pesochin; and her parents, Bella and Gersh Treptino.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel