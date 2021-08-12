New mosaic of Elijah Cummings unveiled

A new mosaic has been unveiled at the Cummings Courthouse by The Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel, in honor of the organization’s founder, the late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings, according to WBFF.

At 3 feet by 5 feet, the Living Messages mosaic was crafted by Art with a Heart and commissioned by alumni of ECYP. The mosaic is expected to be installed in the courthouse bearing Cummings’ name.

Speakers at the unveiling included Mayor Brandon Scott, Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-7), and Jennifer Cummings, ECYP board member and daughter of the late congressman.

Founded in 1998 as a joint project between Congressman Cummings and the Baltimore Jewish Council, ECYP is a two-year program that merges community service and leadership training in the greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area, in addition to featuring an excursion to Israel.