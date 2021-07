On July 1, Neal Allan Newburger of Baltimore at 72. He is survived by daughter Oona Newburger Butler; nephews Todd and Jeffrey Newburger; cousins Maxine Rothman Miller and Charlene H. Jacobson; and many other cousins. He was predeceased by parents Henry I. Newburger and Irene “Renee” Newburger (nee Brenner) and brother Mark Newburger.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Cares, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21030 or the charity of your choice.