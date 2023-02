On January 28, Nonna Kaler-Slutsky (née Rotnitskaya) of Ellicott City at 63. She is survived by her husband, Peter Slutsky; sons Eugene Kaler and Joshua Andrew Slutsky; siblings Larissa Rotnitskaya and Grigoriy Rotnitskiy; and her first husband, Ilya Kaler. She was predeceased by her parents, Lev Rotnitskiy and Ludmila Rotnitskaya.

