On Sept. 7, Norma Kapplin (née Mermelstein) of Baltimore at 94. She is survived by sons Bruce Kapplin and Andrew (Krista) Kapplin; brother David Mermelstein; and grandson Ian (Savannah) Kapplin. She was predeceased by husband James L. Kapplin and parents Ida and Samuel Mermelstein.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore (JCC), 3506 Gwynbrook Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117.