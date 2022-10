On October 11, Norman Shiller of Catonsville at 89. He is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by wife Janice Shiller (née Baltz); siblings David Shiller, Carroll Shiller, Morris Shiller, George Shiller, Goldie Eudell and Thelma Stevens; and parents Esther and Louis Shiller.

