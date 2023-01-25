On January 1, Norman Shillman of Baltimore at 95. He is survived by his wife, Joy Shillman (née Abrams); their children, Caren B. (Bruce) Hoffberger, Susan (Howard) Weinstein, Ronald (Connie) Shillman and Robin (Jay) Rosenblum; their grandchildren, Melissa (Jay) Epelman, Brian Weinstein (Kelsey Scherer), Jacob Rosenblum, Michael Rosenblum, Eli Shillman, Justin Shillman, Corie Hoffberger and Bret Hoffberger (fiancée Natalie Cleghorn); a great-grandson, Rowen; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Selma (Edward) Zimmerman and Sara (Dr. Leonard) Berger; and his parents, Clara and Albert Shillman.

Norman met his beloved wife of 66 years, Joy, on a blind date. To Norman, his wife and children always came first, and nothing was more important than family. His generosity, kindness, intelligence and sense of humor were apparent to all who knew him.

Norman wanted all to realize that “more than anything about me, I want people to know how lucky I was to have such a great life and how much I appreciated it.”

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Beth El Congregation in Pikesville; the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.; or Gilchrist Hospice Care.