NOVIKOVA

By
JT Staff
-
0

On April 8, Alina Novikova of Baltimore at 48. She is survived by husband Mikhail Shif; daughter Nicole Shif; and mother Ella Novikova. She was predeceased by father Vyacheslav Novikov.

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here