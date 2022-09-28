On Sept. 14, Numa K. Lavy (née Kolman) of Willow Street, Pa. She is survived by husband Dr. Richard C. Lavy; children Elliott (Stacey) Lavy, Marvin (Stella) Lavy, Eileen (A. Daniel) Miller, and Karen (Matthew) Lindsay; siblings Sima (Philip) Needleman and Jewel Cummins (Douglas) Harris; and eleven grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Sadie (née Karpa) and M. Alfred Kolman.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570, or to the charity of your choice.