On Sept. 19, Harvey Ellwood Obstler at 88. He is survived by former spouse Shirley Ann Shirk. He is preceded in death by former spouses Lillian Chayt Gordon and Henri Rhetta Glass; parents Max and Rose Obstler; siblings Wilbur Obstler, Shirley Goldfein, Naomi Owings, Delores Obstler and Allan Obstler; and grandson Philip Parker. He had a large and loving family, including children and their spouses Edward Horn of Columbia, Leona Obstler of Everett, Wash., Mindi (John) Lewis-Lacomare of Zellwood, Fla., Joanne Knox of Reisterstown, Brian (Terri) Horn of Perryville and Wendy Obstler (Andre Carriere) of Los Angeles; grandchildren Eric (Minda) Lewis, Brandon (Nicole) Lewis, Stephanie (Jason) Demski, Elizabeth (Justin) Bryant, Justin Lacomare, Savannah Bohart (Eric Cook), Tyler Knox, Henri Carriere; many great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was a proud veteran who served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1954.