On Dec. 26, Oleg “Alik” Kachuriner of Baltimore at 79. He is survived by sons Herman Kachuriner and Igor (Inna) Kachuriner; sister Ekaterina Kachuriner; grandchildren Dora Kachuriner, Shanna Kachuriner and Samuel Kachuriner; and sister-in-law Olga Rubin (Boris Vaynshteyn). He was predeceased by wife Lyudmila Kachuriner and parents Olga and Isaac Kachuriner.

