Opinion: A Classroom Moment That Exposed the Limits of Inclusion

Tsahi Shemesh

It started with a sentence spoken in a classroom.

A teacher told a group of students that Israel was bombing Iranian children. The statement was presented without context, without clarification and without any attempt to frame the complexity of what was being discussed. My son was sitting in that room.

For him, this is not distant news. His family lives in Israel. They move in and out of shelters as missiles are intercepted overhead. This is part of their daily life, something I have experienced firsthand through my time being a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces during times of conflict.

That moment does not stay contained. It shapes how a child understands his place in the room. It affects whether he feels he can speak or whether it is safer to stay quiet — the same dynamic I experienced after being attacked in New York for being Jewish.

I reached out to the school to address what happened.

The response was respectful. There was acknowledgment that the statement was inappropriate in the way it was presented. There was appreciation for raising the concern. There was also a strong emphasis on the teacher’s intent. The conversation focused on understanding the mistake and moving forward.

The incident was treated as a lapse in judgment. Something that happened. Something to learn from. Something that could be addressed quietly.

That framing does not hold.

Schools today invest significant time and energy into building inclusive environments. Students are taught to recognize bias, to respect different identities and to understand how language can affect others. There are policies, training and clear expectations around how to support students from different backgrounds.

Those systems exist. They are active. They are applied every day.

When I asked the school to address this moment within that same framework, there was hesitation. The conversation shifted. It became less clear how this situation fit into the existing structure, and there was uncertainty about how to define it and how to respond to it.

This is where the issue becomes visible. If a statement about another group had been presented in a similar way, the response would not have been uncertain. There would have been a structured follow-up. There would have been clear language about impact. There would have been a visible reaffirmation of the school’s standards.

I raised that point directly. The school already has a system in place to address bias and protect students. It is part of their culture. It is part of how they teach. There is no need to build something new. Just apply the framework! The same approach used to support other communities can be used here. Replace the reference point. Replace the identity being discussed. The structure holds.

That is where the conversation changed.

There was recognition that antisemitism needs to be addressed. There was agreement that Jewish students should feel safe and included. There was also uncertainty about how to move from that acknowledgment into clear action.

This is not a theoretical gap. It is a practical one.

Jewish students today are navigating a reality where antisemitism is rising in visible and measurable ways. That reality enters classrooms, whether it is acknowledged or not. When it is not recognized within the systems that are meant to support inclusion, then students are left to interpret that silence on their own.

The issue is not whether a teacher intended harm. The issue is how a statement lands, how it shapes perception and how it affects the kids who are directly connected to it.

The issue is also how institutions respond. Inclusion is not defined by statements of value but by consistent application. It is defined by whether the same standards are applied across all identities, including when the subject is complex or uncomfortable.

I asked for a clear follow-up with the class. I asked staff for guidance on how to handle sensitive topics with appropriate context. I asked for antisemitism to be explicitly included within the school’s existing framework for inclusion. These are not new demands but extensions of what the school already claims to do.

This experience reflects a broader pattern that I have written about through my own work on how public narratives translate into real-world consequences and how identity is shaped under pressure, including in the principles behind the ethos Israel cannot exist without. The classroom is one of the earliest places where those narratives take hold.

The conversation with the school remained respectful throughout. There was no hostility. There was a willingness to engage.

Respect matters. It creates the space for dialogue. Action is what defines whether that dialogue leads anywhere.

Inclusion cannot depend on interpretation. It cannot shift based on the identity involved. It cannot be strong in one context and uncertain in another. A system either applies consistently, or it does not.

Students notice the difference. Parents notice the difference. Over time, that difference defines the environment more than any policy or statement ever will.

This was one classroom, one comment, one thoughtless conversation that revealed something larger and deeper. It showed that even in places where “inclusion” is a stated priority, there are still identities that sit at the edge of that commitment, waiting to be fully recognized within it.

Tsahi Shemesh is an Israeli-American veteran of the Israel Defense Forces and the founder of Krav Maga Experts in New York City. A father and educator, he writes about Jewish identity, resilience, moral courage and the ethics of strength in a time of rising antisemitism.