Opinion: A Lesson No Child Should Learn

Rachel Sapoznik

Jewish children in America are learning a horrible lesson that should have been buried with the last century: to hide their identity.

Tuck your Star of David inside your shirt. Put on a baseball cap to cover that kippah. Don’t mention where you went to camp. Keep your identity quiet. Blend in. Assimilate.

This is not a story from the 1930s. It is unfolding right now, in real time, across the United States.

From the suburbs of Long Island, New York, to the hallways of California schools, from flagship state universities to elite campuses, a deeply unsettling reality is taking hold. For the first time in generations, Jewish parents are confronting a fear many believed was consigned to history. The promise of “never again” is beginning to feel uncomfortably fragile.

This should be a five-alarm fire. Instead, it is being met with something far more dangerous: hesitation and silence.

The surge in antisemitism is not anecdotal. It is measurable, visible and undeniable for all to see. Incidents have reached record highs in recent years. But statistics alone do not capture the lived experience of Jewish families.

They see it in the normalization of hate online. They see it in protests that blur the line between political expression and outright intimidation. They see it in classrooms and on campuses, where Jewish students are increasingly singled out, marginalized, and in some cases, openly targeted.

And just as troubling as the rise in hostility is the absence of a forceful response.

Where is the institutional outrage? Where is the moral clarity?

America is home to an extensive network of Jewish organizations, synagogues, community centers, federations and advocacy groups with significant influence and resources. Many were built for moments exactly like this.

Yet the response has too often been cautious, calibrated and restrained. Statements are issued. Concern is expressed. But urgency is missing.

At what point did protecting Jewish children become controversial? When did condemning antisemitism require careful positioning instead of unequivocal and bold leadership?

Jewish history offers a clear and sobering lesson. Silence has never been a shield. It has never provided safety. It has never stopped hatred from spreading. Survival did not come from shrinking. It did not come from blending in or hoping the moment would pass. It came from resilience, visibility and an unyielding refusal to disappear.

When children are taught to hide their identity, something fundamental is lost. What begins as an attempt to protect quickly becomes something else entirely: a quiet concession that being Jewish is a liability. That is not protection. It is surrender.

Leadership, in moments like this, cannot be reduced to carefully worded statements or internal conversations. Leadership requires presence. It requires visibility. It requires a willingness to stand up publicly, consistently and without apology.

That means speaking out in school board meetings, showing up in communities and demonstrating unity in ways that cannot be ignored. Not with anger and not with violence, but with clarity, confidence and conviction.

Because when a child in the United States feels unsafe wearing a symbol of their faith, the failure is not abstract. It is immediate. It is real. And when those entrusted with leadership respond with caution instead of courage, that failure deepens.

Jewish children are paying attention. They are watching how adults respond. They are watching to see whether fear dictates behavior. They are watching to understand whether their identity is something to conceal or something to embrace with pride.

Right now, too many are receiving the wrong message.

If this moment continues to be met with silence or hesitation, the lessons will be irreparable. That is a lesson no Jewish child in America should ever have to learn.

Rachel Sapoznik is the founder of the Jewish Shield Action Alliance.