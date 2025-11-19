Opinion: A Line in the Sand for Democracy

David J. Butler

Across America, the rules that govern representation are being bent, stretched and in some cases openly abused. What once occurred every 10 years — a predictable, census-based adjustment of political maps — has become a tool of ongoing partisan warfare. Texas Republicans opened the latest round by redrawing their congressional map mid-cycle at President Donald Trump’s urging to eliminate Democratic seats. California Democrats responded with a ballot measure giving themselves the power to override the state’s independent redistricting commission. Missouri, Virginia and North Carolina have followed suit. Both parties are now pushing the boundaries of what the law, public patience and constitutional norms can bear.

In that climate, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson did something rare: he said no. Ferguson rejected pressure from Gov. Wes Moore, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Reps. Jamie Raskin and Steny Hoyer to reopen Maryland’s congressional map to eliminate the Eastern Shore’s lone Republican representative, Andy Harris. Raskin and Hoyer urged lawmakers to “use every lawful means at our disposal” to counter a “Trump national steamroller.” Their approach mirrored the national escalation: when the other side manipulates the rules, you answer in kind.

Ferguson refused. “Mid-cycle redistricting,” he warned, “presents a reality where the legal risks are too high, the timeline dangerous, the downside catastrophic.” He understood that Maryland had only recently emerged from a major redistricting dispute and that reopening the map now would return the state to the courthouse before anyone could articulate a credible legal rationale for doing so.

National developments reinforce his point. As Jewish Insider’s Josh Kraushaar noted, Trump’s push for mid-cycle map changes is already faltering under court challenges and demographic currents. California’s new rules could flip five Republican seats. In Utah, a judge threw out the legislature’s map and created a Democratic-leaning district in Salt Lake City. Even in Texas, two border districts redrawn by Republicans may remain Democratic if turnout trends normalize. The Cook Political Report projects that Republicans may net between zero and one seat nationwide. The political upside of aggressive map manipulation is shrinking.

California illustrates the most serious risk. Days after voters approved Proposition 50 — allowing Democratic lawmakers to override California’s independent commission — the Trump administration went to federal court to block it. The U.S. Justice Department argues that the new map is an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. Courts allow some partisan motive in redistricting, but they police racial line-drawing aggressively. If a judge accepts the DOJ’s argument, California’s new plan could be struck down entirely, leaving Democrats with neither a tactical gain nor a defensible legal position.

That is precisely the outcome Maryland sought to avoid. The state is not facing a lawsuit, a judicial deadline, or a constitutional crisis. The only pressure is political. Reopening the map would create new litigation, deepen voter cynicism and pull Maryland into the same turbulence unfolding elsewhere. Ferguson chose stability over spectacle and legality over opportunism.

Maryland Democrats already hold seven of the state’s eight congressional seats. They do not need an eighth to demonstrate political strength. What they do need is credibility — the ability to say they respected the rules even when those rules did not serve their short-term interests. Ferguson’s decision gives his party that claim. At a moment when both parties are treating redistricting as a weapon rather than a responsibility, such restraint carries real weight.

His approach is not isolated. In Kansas, Republican leaders attempted to convene a special session to rewrite their map at Trump’s urging, only to watch the effort collapse when enough GOP lawmakers declined to participate. Similar cautionary notes have appeared in Indiana, North Carolina and Virginia. These lawmakers, like those in Maryland, recognize that constant map-drawing undermines a core democratic expectation: that elections settle something.

For half a century, mid-cycle redistricting was almost nonexistent. It occurred only when required by court order or extreme population changes. The new trend — reopening maps purely for partisan advantage — is exactly what voters distrust and courts scrutinize. Polling data consistently shows that Americans, including most Republicans, oppose mid-decade redistricting. They expect maps to change when the census demands it, not when the political winds shift.

The principle at stake is straightforward. The essential point is not who wins a district, but who gets to decide. When politicians redraw maps for partisan gain, they invert the democratic order, as representatives choose their voters instead of voters choosing their representatives. That inversion rarely occurs all at once; it accumulates as each recalibration chips away at public trust.

In a year of escalating boundary-drawing across the country, the imperative is clear: Voters must remain the authors of their political future, not the objects of political strategy. And if leaders forget that critical point, the damage won’t be measured in lost seats but in a public that stops believing that elections reflect their will.

David J. Butler is an attorney. He is president of Dvash Consulting, LLC and a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which owns and publishes Washington Jewish Week.