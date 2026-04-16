Opinion: Can Democrats Reconnect With the Center?

David J. Butler

When Rahm Emanuel says his party has “lost the plot,” he is not offering a passing observation. He is advancing a political argument — one that could shape the 2028 presidential race and a Democratic Party searching for its footing. Emanuel has spent recent months in early primary states delivering a blunt message: Democrats, in his view, have drifted from the instincts that once made them broadly competitive. Coming from a former chief of staff to President Barack Obama, the critique carries weight — and reflects a concern that is no longer his alone.

Over the past decade, the Democratic Party has taken a noticeable turn — driven by events that demanded response, but also by choices that reshaped its public face. The shock of 2016 pushed Democrats into a more confrontational posture. The protests following George Floyd’s killing accelerated debates over race and policing, elevating slogans and policy ideas that quickly became political markers. Questions of immigration language, gender identity and school curricula moved from the margins to the center of public debate. During the pandemic, school closures and disputes over public health authority widened tensions with many parents and working families.

Much of this reflected legitimate concerns and, in some cases, necessary reform. But taken together, it also created a perception — sometimes overstated, but politically potent — that the party had become more fluent in advocacy than in the language of everyday life. The tone shifted, and with it, the sense of who the party was speaking to — and who it was not.

That shift from persuasion to assumption is where the problem sharpens. Persuasion meets voters where they are, makes arguments in familiar terms, and accepts that support must be earned. It leaves room for disagreement and works to close that gap. Assumption does the opposite. It treats certain ideas as already settled — expecting voters to adopt new language, frameworks and priorities without the slow work of persuasion. It replaces argument with expectation.

In practice, that shift has been hard to miss. “Defund the police,” whatever its intent, was heard by many as indifference to public safety. Terms like “Latinx,” embraced by activists and institutions, often felt imposed rather than organic. School debates over curriculum and parental involvement became proxies for broader anxieties about who sets norms and values. Immigration rhetoric, at times, was interpreted not as compassion but as a lack of seriousness about borders.

These are not fringe reactions. They are the kinds of concerns that surface in ordinary conversations, shaping whether voters feel a party understands their lives — or is speaking past them.

Emanuel’s critique goes directly to that tension. Successful Democratic leaders, he argues, anchored themselves in shared, middle-class priorities: economic stability, safe neighborhoods, reliable schools and institutions that work. That grounding made change intelligible. Today, the party is often seen as placing cultural positioning alongside — or above — those fundamentals. The result is not necessarily policy extremism. It is something subtler, and politically just as damaging: cultural distance.

The electoral effects are uneven but real. Democrats have struggled with working-class voters, including portions of Hispanic and Black communities long central to the party’s coalition. In some cases, those voters have not so much switched parties as stepped back, reducing Democratic margins. Suburban voters who are comfortable with Democratic economic policies sometimes recoil at perceived cultural overreach or instability. Even when Democrats win, they often do so more narrowly than expected — suggesting a gap between what the party offers and how it is received. These tensions extend beyond domestic policy. On issues like Israel, Democrats are also navigating a widening gap between traditional party positions and the views of a younger, more activist base — another sign of a coalition under strain.

Acknowledging this does not dismiss the moral urgency that shaped the past decade. Many activists raised issues that deserved national attention. But a party that seeks to govern nationally cannot operate only in the vocabulary of its most engaged activists. It must also speak to voters outside those circles, in language that feels grounded and shared — and that reflects the priorities voters themselves consistently elevate.

Emanuel is one of several voices making that case. Governors have begun emphasizing public safety alongside reform. Mayors have recalibrated their approach to policing. Party strategists are urging candidates to focus less on ideological signaling and more on economic clarity, competence and order. A quiet reassessment appears to be underway.

This is what “coming home” might mean — not retreat, but rebalancing. Advancing equity and opportunity requires more than conviction. It requires connection. It requires a politics that does not assume agreement, but works to build it.

Whether that shift takes hold remains uncertain. The Democratic coalition is broad, and many within it see the past decade’s changes as essential progress. Still, the central question is difficult to avoid: Can a party govern nationally if it drifts too far from how most voters understand their lives?

Democrats have faced this kind of moment before. Their most successful periods have not come from choosing between principle and pragmatism, but from aligning the two.

If Emanuel and others are right, the task is not to turn back, but to recover that balance — to meet voters where they are and make it easier for them not just to agree, but to come along.

David J. Butler is an attorney. He is president of Dvash Consulting, LLC and a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which owns and publishes Baltimore Jewish Times.