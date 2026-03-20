Opinion: Finding Meaning in the Mundane: Connecting With the Source That Fuels Us

By Nechama Shemtov

Last week, six American servicemembers tragically lost their lives during a mid-air refueling mission over Iraq connected to the current war with Iran. The details were sparse, but the incident highlighted one of the most complex and delicate maneuvers in modern aviation.

Mid-air refueling allows aircraft to remain in flight far longer than their fuel tanks would normally permit. Thousands of feet above the Earth, two aircraft meet in the sky — one carrying fuel, the other needing it in order to continue its mission. Both planes are traveling at hundreds of miles per hour while maintaining nearly identical speed, altitude and direction.

From the tanker aircraft, a long refueling boom extends outward. The receiving plane must carefully maneuver into position so that the narrow boom connects precisely with a small receiving port on its fuselage.

It is an extraordinary feat of choreography in the sky.

The pilots must hold their aircraft within feet of each other while flying at tremendous speed. Even the smallest misalignment — drifting slightly too high, slipping a few feet too low, or shifting out of position — can prevent the connection from being made. The margin for error is incredibly small, and the consequences of a mistake can be devastating. As we unfortunately just experienced.

Yet despite the risk, mid-air refueling remains one of the most essential capabilities in modern aviation. Without it, many missions would simply be impossible. Aircraft would not be able to travel far enough or remain in the air long enough to accomplish their objectives.

The success of the mission depends on that moment of connection.

Watching footage of similar operations, one detail becomes strikingly clear. The receiving aircraft cannot simply connect anywhere on the tanker. The fuel line must enter a specific port designed exactly for that purpose. Only there can the fuel begin to flow.

The connection works only according to the design of the system.

As we approach Pesach, that image carries an unexpected message.

Pesach is the Festival of Liberation — of a people leaving the narrow confines of Egypt. But the Torah makes clear that the Exodus was never meant to be freedom without direction. The Jewish people were not simply leaving something behind; they were moving toward something.

Just weeks after leaving Egypt, they would arrive at Mount Sinai to receive the Torah.

Freedom was not meant to lead to independence from God. It was meant to lead to connection with Him.

And like that refueling maneuver high above the Earth, connection requires alignment. It requires intention. It requires approaching the relationship in the way it was designed to work.

Sometimes we imagine that connection with God can happen in whatever way feels comfortable or convenient. But Jewish tradition teaches that the channels for that connection were given to us — through Torah, through mitzvot, through the rhythms and structures that guide Jewish life.

Those pathways are not limitations. They are the precise points where the flow begins.

Just as the aircraft cannot simply drift near the tanker and hope that fuel will somehow transfer, a meaningful connection requires positioning ourselves carefully. It requires humility, discipline and a willingness to approach the relationship in the way it was meant to function.

Pesach reminds us that leaving Egypt was only the first step. The deeper purpose of freedom was to bring the Jewish people into alignment with a relationship that could sustain them — spiritually, morally and historically.

Perhaps that is one of the quiet lessons hidden in that remarkable maneuver in the sky.

To travel farther than we could on our own, to sustain the journey ahead, we need to constantly reconnect with the source that fuels us.

And then, when that connection is made properly, it gives us the strength to continue and be victorious in the journey.

Nechama Shemtov is an internationally acclaimed speaker, educator, licensed coach and community leader based in Washington, D.C.