Opinion: Hindsight Is 20/20

By Michal Cotler-Wunsh and Nadav Steinman

In the aftermath of catastrophe, moral clarity suddenly becomes fashionable.

When the threat is direct, when missiles fall closer to home, when terror metastasizes beyond its preferred targets, leaders who once equivocated discover urgency. Principles once treated as negotiable become sacred. Words like freedom, sovereignty and self-defense return to their rightful place in public discourse.

Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20. But international law was never meant to function in hindsight. It was forged in the ashes of World War II as a forward-looking moral architecture designed not merely to respond to atrocities, but to prevent them.

Its foundational principles were rooted in values: the inherent dignity of every human being, the sovereign equality of states, the prohibition on aggression, the right of self-defense and the universal application of human rights without discrimination.

Over the past several years — indeed, the past decades — we have witnessed something far more dangerous than disagreement over policy. We have seen the systematic inversion of fact and law: the redefinition of terms, weaponization of institutions, and hollowing out of the legal order meant to constrain tyranny and protect civilization.

For 47 years, the Islamic regime in Iran has openly declared and operationalized a war not only against the Jewish state but against freedom itself. It has armed, funded and directed terror proxies across multiple continents. It has violated the laws of armed conflict as a matter of strategy and repressed its own people with brutal efficiency.

Yet in the face of this sustained assault, international legal discourse has too often focused not on the aggressor’s continuous violations but on scrutinizing the response of those under attack.

When the right of self-defense, enshrined in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, is treated as suspect, conditional or morally equivalent to aggression, we are not witnessing the evolution of international law — we are witnessing its inversion.

When institutions designed to uphold accountability — the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice and prominent human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch — are perceived as applying standards selectively, confidence in the rule of law erodes. Law becomes indistinguishable from politics.

Aggression is reframed as “resistance.” Terror is sanitized as “militancy.” Self-defense is rebranded as “escalation.” Moral clarity is dismissed as “partisanship.”

The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks warned that antisemitism is “the most reliable early warning sign of a major threat to freedom, humanity and the dignity of difference.” It is never merely about the Jews. It signals the corrosion of the moral order itself.

When antisemitism is excused, rationalized or relativized — whether directed at Jewish individuals or at the world’s only Jewish state — the damage does not remain confined. The canary in the coal mine is not the cause of the collapse; it is the warning of it.

What we are confronting today is not simply geopolitical tension. It is the erosion of the post-World War II rules-based order through its manipulation. Law has been hijacked not by abandoning its language but by redefining it. Principles meant to regulate armed conflict are invoked selectively. Human rights mechanisms are mobilized asymmetrically. The vocabulary of justice is deployed to shield impunity.

History offers its own warning. British statesman Winston Churchill famously cautioned his contemporary, Neville Chamberlain: “You were given the choice between dishonour and war. You chose dishonour, and you will have war.” Appeasement did not prevent conflict; it emboldened aggression.

International law, properly understood, demands consistency. It demands that aggression be named as aggression, that genocide be recognized as genocide and that self-defense be affirmed as a right — not treated as a concession. The same standards must apply whether the victim is large or small, powerful or isolated, Jewish or not.

Restoring international law requires more than rhetorical recommitment. It requires leadership willing to distinguish between values and interests. If principles are applied only when convenient, they are not principles at all; they are bargaining chips.

The inversion of international law did not happen overnight. It was gradual, incremental and often disguised as progress. But its consequences are now visible: a world in which democracies are second-guessed for defending themselves while tyrannies exploit the language of rights to perpetuate repression.

If the international legal order is to survive, it must return to first principles. Law must once again regulate the violent, not restrain the victim. Human rights must once again protect the vulnerable, not empower the aggressor. Institutions must once again uphold universality, not practice selectivity.

This is not about one state or one conflict. It is about whether international law remains anchored in values — or drifts into becoming a tool of political convenience.

Hindsight may clarify what should have been done. The urgent question before us is whether we have the courage to act with clarity now.

Michal Cotler-Wunsh is CEO of the International Legal Forum. She previously served as Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism and as a member of Knesset. Nadav Steinman is an Israeli-Canadian lawyer and chairman of the board of the International Legal Forum.