Opinion: Planting the Future— Tu B’Shvat and Maryland’s Call to Grow More Trees

Mark Smolarz

Each winter, as the ground lies cold and trees appear dormant, the arrival of Tu B’Shvat — the “New Year of the Trees” — invites the opportunity to reflect upon growth, renewal and our relationship with the environment. Traditionally marked by planting trees, Tu B’Shvat is a call to celebrate the wonders of trees. Like air and water, the benefits of trees are taken for granted. Tu B’Shvat reminds us that trees are more than mere symbols of life; they are vital, living infrastructure that demands our investment and consistent care.

Urban trees are a vital, cost-effective tool for addressing climate change, public health and environmental inequities. A single mature tree can absorb up to 48 pounds of carbon dioxide annually. Healthy urban tree canopies lower neighborhood temperatures by nearly 10 degrees, mitigating extreme heat. Tree-lined streets with developed roots intercept stormwater runoff, reducing flood risks and water pollution. Beyond environmental benefits, trees and green infrastructure improve physical and mental health.

At its core, the Jewish holiday teaches that trees sustain life; they improve air quality, cool overheated streets and protect from flooding, along with a myriad of benefits that have significant impacts on human health and climate.

This year, that lesson feels especially relevant for Maryland.

In 2021, the state of Maryland launched a “5 Million Tree Initiative” representing the state’s most ambitious commitment to climate change and environmental conservation as part of the Global Trees Initiative. Aimed at expanding Maryland’s tree canopy and restoring forests, the tree initiative mandates the planting of five million trees across the state, with 500,000 trees specifically planted in urban areas by 2031. Growing attention for the need to actively combat climate change has activated lawmakers to push policy toward projects that support urban tree planting, forest restoration and green workforce development.

These investments recognize that trees can be a critical catalyst to helping Maryland meet climate goals and be the forefront state for environmental action.

Tu B’Shvat teaches that humans are partners with nature. That partnership must now extend to policy and financial investment.

The collaborative work across agencies, nonprofits and Maryland citizens has resulted in over 1.5 million new trees being planted in the state, an effort that shows what’s possible when momentum, policy and community align. While this is a significant improvement to Maryland’s tree coverage, the state is only 30% of the way toward this ambitious goal and is at risk of not meeting this goal in five years. This gap of 3.5 million additional trees can’t be closed without expanded public support and sustained financial investment. As state leaders finalize budgets and priorities, tree planting and maintenance should be recognized as climate solutions, public health interventions and economic investments. Stable, predictable funding will allow organizations like ours to scale up, plan long-term and ensure trees survive to maturity — when their benefits truly multiply.

The responsibility does not rest with the government alone.

Tu B’Shvat also calls on individuals to act. Trees are not planted and cared for by themselves, nor do they grow overnight. With intention, care and a collective investment, they can reshape cities and landscapes for generations to come. Marylanders can participate by planting trees on their own property, volunteering at community plantings, supporting local organizations, and advocating for policies that protect, care for and expand our urban and rural canopy. Every tree counted toward the 5 Million Trees Initiative represents a choice to invest in the future.

The question before us is simple: Will we do what it takes — together — to ensure that by 2031, Maryland stands greener, healthier and more resilient than it is today?

This Tu B’Shvat, let’s honor the holiday not only with reflection, but with action.

Mark Smolarz is a board member of the Baltimore Tree Trust, co-founder of the Baltimore Environmental Sustainability Network and a board member of Adamah.