Opinion: The Meaning of the War With Iran’s Despotic Regime

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have defined how future wars for freedom will be fought and won.

First, defining the enemy and eliminating its political, ideological and military leadership and the militias that protect them.

Second, using the air force and technology to destroy its military’s capability.

Third, creating the conditions in which a healthy and creative society can exist and flourish.

These are the objectives for pursuing and ending the war with Iran’s rulers and their proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Eventually, this is how the Russian-Ukrainian war is being fought and will be won. But there is a much wider war against Islamic movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood and Jihadists throughout the world.

The war with Iran’s regime is part of the struggle to end two of the most destructive movements in the world today: Islamism (which promotes world dominationm and jihad, imposing sharia (Islamic) law and murdering non-Muslims), and Palestinianism (which promotes Jew hatred and Israel’s destruction).

The Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas are worldwide terrorist organizations that are supported by countries such as Qatar, Oman, Turkey and Pakistan. They are part of the Islamist threat to the free world. They control a vast network of mosques and social welfare institutions throughout Gaza, Judea and Samaria and in Muslim communities and countries around the world.

According to an investigative report by journalist Ohad Merlin, “major South African banks provide platforms to fund Hamas.” Other banks, Muslim “charities” and NGOs throughout the world also provide funding to Hamas and its parent organization, the Muslim Brotherhood. In addition, the South African government provides legal and diplomatic support for Hamas.

According to Ofir Winter and Michael Barak, Al-Azhar, Egypt’s most important and influential Islamic institution, directly supports Hamas. “Disarming Hamas,” however, while allowing it to exist and remain in power in Gaza is not sufficient; it must be destroyed as a military and political organization.

As IDF Brig.-General (res) Danny Van Biran said at a recent Israel Defense and Security Forum conference in Jerusalem, “The Gaza story must end with a decisive victory, not by deploying Indonesian ‘peacekeepers,’ or other foreign troops, while leaving Hamas in power. Gaza must be defeated.”

Rewarding Hamas and Iran in any way for the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and their atrocities is unthinkable.

As NGO Monitor revealed, Hamas infiltrated and manipulated nearly every humanitarian organization in Gaza, often with the knowledge, consent, and cooperation of the administrators. It used hospitals and clinics in Gaza as military assets to protect terrorists.

It used schools, mosques and homes to shield tunnels and terrorists.

Unfortunately, it was supported by the European Union and international organizations, such as the United Nations.

The war with Iran’s regime, and those who support it, therefore, is to protect and preserve Western civilization, its values and its ideals.

Trump’s Board of Peace and plans to reconstruct Gaza for Palestinians, therefore, must be based on the transformation of Gaza as an international environmental center to promote regional peace and prosperity — not Palestinianism.

Rehabilitating Gaza can be an example of creative thinking and imagination, rather than mundane materialism and luxury fetishism.

The problem is that Islamists and Muslim countries that support terrorist organizations represent an ideology and a theology that shapes the identity and beliefs of most Muslims.

Changing the way people think is difficult, but not impossible; it can be done in the aftermath of defeat, and a more realistic perspective, as happened after World War II.

There are Muslim leaders, teachers and scholars who are opposed to what radical Islamists, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Iranian ayatollahs preach. It requires a declaration of the human spirit, the fulfillment of a higher consciousness and a celebration of life.

Without an alternative to Islamism and Palestinianism we will drown in what Hamas calls “The Al-Aqsa Flood,” the Islamification of the West and the end of Western civilization. The threat, therefore, is existential.

Moshe Dann is a Ph.D. historian and journalist in Israel.