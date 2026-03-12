Orioles Add a Kosher Food Stand for 2026 Season

Oriole Park at Camden Yards has plenty of great food options, and this season, it’ll be adding one more that will appeal specifically to Jewish O’s fans.

The team announced this week the creation of the new “Birdland Kosher” concession stand that will be Star-K certified with items like hot dogs, hot pastrami sandwiches on rye, soft pretzels, potato knishes, chicken nuggets and chocolate chip cookies.

The stand’s location hasn’t been announced yet, but fans who are interested will be able to find it every game this season except for Fridays, Saturdays and Yom Kippur in late September.

The Orioles have long been beloved by the Charm City Jewish community, with last season being a particularly special one because of the team’s creation of Jewish Heritage Night. On Aug. 25 against the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles welcomed Jewish fans with special tickets that included a poster of Jewish baseball figures and a blue and grey Orioles hat with a Star of David on the side. The night was a part of a series of themed nights held by the team, which began to host a Pride Night for the LGBTQ+ community in 2018 and held a Christian Faith Night in 2024.

There is no word yet on a follow-up to Jewish Heritage Night, although Jewish O’s fans will at least now be able to know that they’ll have some kosher options to nosh on regardless.