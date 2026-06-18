Orioles Owner David Rubenstein Married in Private Wedding

David Rubenstein’s recent surprise wedding was “probably the best-kept secret in Washington,” according to Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, who officiated the religious ceremony.

The Baltimore native and his partner of 4 ½ years, Caryn Zucker, were officially wed by Chief Justice John Roberts at the U.S. Supreme Court the morning of June 5. After that, Weinblatt officiated their Jewish ceremony at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, which was followed by lunch with their families on the rooftop of the Hay-Adams.

“They wanted it to be private and personal and spiritual, and so that’s why they didn’t tell anyone, even their closest friends, until after the wedding had actually occurred,” Weinblatt told Baltimore Jewish Times.

Wedding photographer Anthony Powell wrote that he hadn’t been aware the event was a wedding until 15 minutes before it began.

“Just photographed the best-kept wedding secret of the year,” Powell wrote in a June 5 Instagram post, adding that the occasion was “truly the biggest surprise” he’s experienced in his career.

Rubenstein is the owner of the Baltimore Orioles, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, a bestselling author, host of a television show and former government official. He was married to publisher and philanthropist Alice Rogoff from May 1983 to December 2017, and shares three children with her.

Weinblatt, the rabbi emeritus of Congregation B’nai Tzedek in Potomac, said he has known Rubenstein for “many years” and has officiated at the funeral of both Rubenstein’s mother and father.

“So when it came time for him to get married, he reached out and asked if I would be willing to officiate,” Weinblatt said, recalling the exchange of about two months prior.

Weinblatt said he signed Rubenstein’s and Zucker’s civil certificate in addition to Roberts.

The religious ceremony was a traditional Jewish one “underneath the chuppah with the whole Sheva Brachot,” according to Weinblatt.

“It was just a beautiful moment to be able to share with them and their families,” he said.

“It was a real honor,” Weinblatt added. “[Rubenstein] has made such an impact in so many areas of the nation’s capital and in our nation.”

The philanthropist purchased a 1297 copy of the Magna Carta, which he has often loaned to the United States government. He’s paid for repairs to national landmarks including the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial. Rubenstein also served as the board chairman of the Kennedy Center for 14 years, where he became the center’s largest individual contributor.

Most recently, Rubenstein has been a primary donor behind the exhibit space underneath the Lincoln Memorial, set to open to the public June 25.

“He’s really quite extraordinary in terms of his generosity … and yet, despite that, tremendous humility,” Weinblatt said of Rubenstein.

The rabbi said Zucker is similarly “very accomplished,” having worked at “Saturday Night Live” as a producer early in her career. A media strategist, she actively serves on the boards of several cultural institutions in New York City.

“In structuring my remarks, I wanted to be able to recognize and acknowledge what they’ve done in a way which was respectful,” Weinblatt said. “For all that they have accomplished, both of them are very humble, down-to-earth people.”

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