On Dec. 21, Norman R. Oseroff of Baltimore at 72. He is survived by wife Vicki Oseroff (née Naiditch); sister Ellen Cohen (née Oseroff), wife of the late Mitchell Cohen; mother-in-law Bunny Naiditch; nephews Ryan M. (Urfa) Cohen and Michael S. Cohen; niece Ashley (Justin) Pickering; great-nephew Jonah Pickering; great-niece Madeline Pickering; and toy poodle Isaac. He was predeceased by parents Lillian and Sidney Oseroff; brother-in-law Howard Naiditch; wife’s parents Leona and David Rosenberg and Hank Naiditch; and toy poodles Alfie, Spencer and Oliver.

Contributions may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Bridging Life Hospice or The Baltimore Humane Society.


