Parshat Shemini: On being holy

By Paige Sachs

This week’s portion is Shemini. It is also Shabbat Parah. Parah means red cow or heifer so Shabbat Parah literally means Shabbat of the red cow. Shabbat Parah is a special Shabbat leading up to Passover. It is called Shabbat Parah because the maftir talks about how the Israelites would sacrifice a red cow to God and that would help to purify people to do the Passover sacrifice.

This Torah portion talks about being holy through sacrifices and eating kosher food. Sforno says that if you keep kosher, you become more holy. Being pure and holy is one of the most important things in Judaism. The Torah explains how Jewish people thought they could become holy in the time of the Bible: “Take a calf of the herd for a sin offering and a ram for a burnt offering, without blemish, and bring them before the LORD.” In this quote, the priests were telling the community to get animals to burn for sacrifices, so they could become holy. Sacrificing to God can show holiness because it shows that you are so devoted to him that you are willing to give up something for him.

But in my opinion, I think burning animals is more of a sin than a holy deed because you are killing something to prove yourself to God. I agree with Sforno about the importance of being holy, but I think you can be holy in many different ways. I don’t believe that you have to follow every rule about keeping kosher, like having different dishes, avoiding non-kosher candy and not eating dairy and meat together, to be a good Jew. I feel like I’m holy as a Jewish person because if there’s a choice between doing the wrong thing or doing the right thing, I do the right thing because I know God is watching over me.

Being holy is in the small choices that we make, like picking up trash on the ground when you see it, recycling, turning off lights when you leave a room and not making fun of people for their religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation. This passage teaches us that we should always try to be holy. If you are someone who doesn’t keep kosher, you can be holy by supporting others and taking care of your community.

Paige Sachs is a student at Krieger Schechter Day School.