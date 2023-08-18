Parshat Shoftim: Not Just a Game

By Rabbi John Franken

In his memoir, former world tennis No. 1 Andre Agassi recounts a match from his childhood as if it were yesterday. Agassi was just 7 years old and had pushed his 8-year-old opponent to a tiebreak at 4-4. Agassi hit a backhand winner, which landed 3 feet within the baseline. But his opponent, after bowing his head, called the shot out. At that, the young Agassi, who was bound by the rules to accept his opponent’s call, sobbed, accusing his opponent of cheating. Years later, he would bear a grudge against the same opponent when they faced each other as tennis professionals.

Although humans as a species love to play games, they come with an important caveat. Games come with rules, and when the rules are broken, the game is ruined. Moreover, when we break the rules, other players tend to get upset with us. They may develop a grudge. They may impugn our reputation. They may ostracize us. After all, it’s not just play that helps make life enjoyable and fun. It’s fair play.

If cheating and foul play can cause such an upset in the sports arena or around a dining room table, just imagine when the situation isn’t simply a game but has real consequences. Indeed, underlying a large share of the news stories, lawsuits and interpersonal conflicts we come across is the notion that one party cheated another by breaking the rules of the game (sometimes also known as the law).

Avoiding such grievances lies at the heart of Parshat Shoftim. There we are told: “You shall appoint magistrates and officials for your tribes, in all the settlements that the Eternal your God is giving you, and they shall govern the people with due justice. You shall not judge unfairly; you shall not take bribes, for bribes blind the eyes of the discerning and upset the plea of the just. Justice, justice shall you pursue, that you may thrive and occupy the land that the Eternal God is giving you.” (Deut. 16:18-20)

So fundamental is this passage that one could argue it sets forth the most important proposition of the entire Book of Deuteronomy. Just consider its converse: Absent the intensive pursuit of justice, the conditions by which to thrive and even inhabit one’s country will be eviscerated! Absent justice, fair play and rule of law, society will become unmoored. And so a corrupt judiciary, which corrupts the administration of justice, endangers society itself.

Not for nothing does the Torah prohibit partisanship and conflicts of interest, require recusal when such conflicts exist and bar public officials from accepting gifts. Thwarting the plea of the just weakens us all. Therefore, Parshat Shoftim admonishes all of us — and society as a whole — to ensure an independent judiciary that promotes justice for all and inspires confidence that our courts and judges play fairly and follow the rules of the game. Our domestic tranquility depends on nothing less.

John Franken was rabbi of Bolton Street Synagogue and currently serves as president of the Baltimore Board of Rabbis.