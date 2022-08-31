On August 13, Patsy Sager (née Powell) of Columbia at 74. She is survived by son Steven (Michelle) Sager; siblings Marian (Raymond) Hughes, Mike (Carol) Powell, Lynne (Clarence) Allmon and Bruce Powell; and grandchildren Zachary, Benjamin and Nathaniel Sager. She was predeceased by husband Jerry Sager; brothe, Robert Powell, Jr. (Phyllis Powell); and parents Wilma and Robert Powell.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at dementiasociety.org/donate.