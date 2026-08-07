Patty Esta Heyman, of Baltimore, passed away on July 31, at the age of 74. She is survived by her partner of 20 years, Robert Garber, and brother Alan Heyman. She was predeceased by her loving brother, Dennis Heyman; and devoted parents, Miriam and Stanley “Bunky” Heyman. Patty was devoted to her friends and made many lasting relationships through the years. She grew up in NW Baltimore and has lived in Carroll County for the past 20 years with her partner Bob Garber. She will always be remembered for her kindness and her sense of humor.