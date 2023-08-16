On Aug. 9, Paul Goldstein of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by children Leslie (Dr. Gary) Epstein, Roberta (Keith) Siskind and Valerie (Charles) Rosenberg; grandchildren Jennifer Epstein (Mike Schwartz), Matthew (Dominique) Epstein, Gabby Siskind (Adam Rose) and Max Siskind; and great-grandchildren Arthur Epstein and Milo Epstein. He was predeceased by wife Sheila Goldstein (née Schointuch) and parents Mamie and Harry Goldstein.

Contributions may be sent to University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, 20 N. Pine St., Baltimore, MD 21201.