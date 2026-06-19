The Honorable Paul M. Rosenberg, of Baltimore, passed away on May 15, at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving children, Michelle (Robert) Ressin and Howard (Jodi) Rosenberg; adoring cherished grandchildren, Amanda (Jesse) Baker, Zachary Rosenberg, and Benjamin Rosenberg; cherished great grandson, Dylan Baker; dear brother-in law and sisters in-law, Peter and Bonnie Goldmann, and Ruth Rosenberg; and many loving extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gabriela “Gaby” E. Rosenberg (nee Goldmann); dear brother, Rabbi Roy Rosenberg; and devoted parents, Sylvia and H. Harry Rosenberg. Paul Rosenberg, a lifelong Baltimorean, leaves behind a legacy of distinguished public service, integrity, and devotion to his family. Paul dedicated his career to the pursuit of justice, serving as an Assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore from 1964 through 1973 before serving as a United States Magistrate Judge from 1973 through 1998. He earned the respect of colleagues and the community through his intelligence, determination, fairness, and unwavering moral character. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Paul was a devoted husband, loving family man, and loyal friend. He shared 52 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Gaby, whom he loved deeply. Paul cherished spending time with his family, especially attending Baltimore Ravens and Orioles games, dining out, and shopping together. He will be remembered for his distinguished career, his strong sense of integrity, and the love and guidance he gave so freely to those closest to him.