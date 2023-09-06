On Aug. 20, Paula Gemora (née Cohen) of Towson at 86. She is survived by daughter Debbi (Walter) Gemora Jacobs; son-in-law Fred Sirotkin; grandchildren Bryan Sirotkin, Sara Beth (Chuck) Ray, Andrea Jacobs Evans (Spencer Evans), Emily Jacobs and Eric Jacobs; and nieces. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Gemora; daughter Sherri Gemora Sirotkin; brother Jay Fred Cohen; and parents Ephraim and Sarah Cohen.

Contributions may be sent to Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.