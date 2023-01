On December 12, Paula Venick (née Kessler) of Pikesville at 81. She is survived by husband Charles Venick; children Joan Miller (Todd Snyder) and Ken (Nina) Venick; brother Gerald (Susan) Kessler; grandchildren Marshal (late Belinda) Miller, Shelby Miller, Haley (Garrett) Paglia and Blake Venick; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Edith Kessler.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Tamid Congregation.