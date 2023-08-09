On August 4, Paulette Arlene Pollack (née Misler) of Baltimore at 83. She is survived by sons David (Marianne) Pollack and Bret (Ann F.) Pollack; and grandchildren Alexis (Courtland) Hoffman, Hayden Pollack, Thomas Pollack and Andrew Pollack. She was predeceased by husband Julius Pollack; brother Dennis Misler; and parents Harry and Dorothy Misler.She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was the glue that held her family together. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish National Fund (JNF), online at JNF.org.