On April 10, Irene Pavsner (née Friedenberg) of Reisterstown at 81. She is survived by children Jeffrey (Mindy) Pavsner, Ailean (Donald) Kress and Floyd Bailey and grandchildren Jason Kress, Michael Pavsner, Haley Kress, Samantha Pavsner and Toby Bailey. She was predeceased by husband Sylvan Pavsner; brother Gerald Friedenberg; and parents Lillian and Irving Dardick.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.