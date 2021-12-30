On Dec. 11, Ellen Pazornik (née Weinstein) at 84. She is survived by children Phillip (Caryn) Landes, Daniel (Kelly) Landes and Barbara Landes (Paul Sullivan); stepchildren Sheri Goldsher and David Pazornik; sister Judy (Melvin) Feldman; grandchildren Mikayla Landes, Zachary Landes, Benjamin Landes, Sydney Landes and Jenny Pazornik; and great-grandchild Eli Robey. She was predeceased by husbands Morton Landes and Sheldon Pazornik and parents Rose and Joseph Weinstein.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.