On Dec. 24, Judy Perlman (née Gottlieb) of Columbia at 81. She is survived by sons Hal L. Perlman, Edward B. Perlman and Joel A. Perlman; daughters-in-law Evelynn Y. Perlman, Melissa B. Perlman, Therese M. Perlman and Lori Perlman; twin sister Joyce Lobliner; grandchildren Joshua (Allie) Perlman, Jane Perlman, Benjamin Perlman and Maya Perlman; brother-in-law Sanford Lobliner; sister-in-law Carol Gottlieb; cousin Doris Braun; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband of 62 years Arthur Perlman; siblings Beverly German and David Gottlieb; brother-in-law Dave German; and parents Rose and Milton Gottlieb. Kind, intelligent, brave and fair are only a few of the words that described her. She lived life on her own terms with a positive energy and warm smile that was truly infectious.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.